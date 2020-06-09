Snoop Dogg to vote for first time ever in next election: ‘I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year’

The rapper Snoop Dogg has just announced that he will be voting in the next election for the first time ever in the hopes of destroying President Donald Trump.

Snoop Dogg said in a new interview that he only wants to vote because he is determined to play a role in removing Trump from office. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” the rapper told The Real 92.3. “For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record.”

When asked if he will vote in November, Snoop Dogg said, “Definitely, ’cause we got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.” – READ MORE

