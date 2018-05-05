Snoop Dogg posts shopped pic of a white Kanye because NO black man can support Trump

It’s not every day you see a white Kanye West floating around in your social media feeds … but here ya’ go, thanks to a fairly mean-spirited Snoop Dogg and someone who knows how to use Photoshop (because if you think Dogg did this himself, we have some gin and juice to sell you).

Snoop Dogg shares photo of 'the new Kanye West' & he's all white: https://t.co/2RnhtrkPHe pic.twitter.com/O6B8JSz2LS — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) May 4, 2018

Snoop … c’mon man.

From High Snobiety: Posting on Instagram, Snoop had no reservations about making a comment of own. The rapper shared a Photoshopped image of Kanye West in which he appears as a white male. The post was then captioned with “The new. Kanye well all-white now way to go dude.” – READ MORE

