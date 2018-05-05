True Pundit

Snoop Dogg posts shopped pic of a white Kanye because NO black man can support Trump

It’s not every day you see a white Kanye West floating around in your social media feeds … but here ya’ go, thanks to a fairly mean-spirited Snoop Dogg and someone who knows how to use Photoshop (because if you think Dogg did this himself, we have some gin and juice to sell you).

Snoop … c’mon man.

From High Snobiety: Posting on Instagram, Snoop had no reservations about making a comment of own. The rapper shared a Photoshopped image of Kanye West in which he appears as a white male. The post was then captioned with “The new. Kanye well all-white now way to go dude.” – READ MORE

