Snoop Dogg Goes On Bizarre Rant About Trump — Calls Trump’s Base ‘Dumb Racists’

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a rant about President Trump and his “dumb racist base” on Instagram Monday.

Facts. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 23, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

The rapper criticized Trump for not speaking out about the recent shooting in a Waffle House in Tennessee, implying that because the shooter was white and there were African-American victims, Trump won’t talk about it. – READ MORE

