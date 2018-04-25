View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Snoop Dogg Goes On Bizarre Rant About Trump — Calls Trump’s Base ‘Dumb Racists’

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a rant about President Trump and his “dumb racist base” on Instagram Monday.

The rapper criticized Trump for not speaking out about the recent shooting in a Waffle House in Tennessee, implying that because the shooter was white and there were African-American victims, Trump won’t talk about it. – READ MORE

