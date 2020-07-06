Snoop Dogg Declares Black Conservatives ‘The Coon Bunch,’ Targeting Herman Cain, Candace Owens

The rapper Snoop Dogg has smeared several prominent black conservatives as “The Coon Bunch,” including Herman Cain, Candace Owens, Paris Dennard, and Angela Stanton.

Snoop Dogg posted a meme on Instagram on Sunday in which the faces of 11 prominent black conservatives were arranged in the style of The Brady Bunch, with the title of the 70s sitcom replaced with “The Coon Bunch.”

“Coon” is a common slur used by black Americans against black conservatives, along with “Uncle Tom.” The term, which dates back to the 19th century, is used today by black people to smear other black people who they believe have sold out to white people or who reject liberal thinking and the Democrat Party. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --