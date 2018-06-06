SNOB Keith Olbermann CRASHES and burns with #StanleyCup tweet, gets OWNED by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Just when you thought Keith Olbermann had finally faded into obscurity, he had to show up and ruin the Stanley Cup with his own smug, and quite frankly bigoted ideas about NASCAR fans.

It’s not just that @NBCSports has trotted out Dale Earnhardt Jr in its #StanleyCup pregame AND at the start of its 1st intermission, it’s the institutional tone deafness indicated by the belief there is any overlap between these two sports with utterly different demographics. pic.twitter.com/UJxn7wLL5r — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 5, 2018

We know, he thinks he’s better than NASCAR fans and of course feels superior to Dale Earnhardt Jr. but this was just obnoxious. – READ MORE

