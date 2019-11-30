SNL’s Pete Davidson: College Campuses Are Destroying Comedy

Woke” college culture has convinced another comedian that playing on campuses has become untenable.

Speaking with Paper magazine , Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” said that college students are just too hypersensitive to perform jokes in front of. The comments come after his appearance at the University of Central Florida famously went off the rails.

“I refuse to do a college after this year ’cause it’s like, you’re just setting yourself up for trouble,” Davidson said, as reported by Washington Examiner. “Comedy is just, like, getting destroyed.”

Davidson added that comedy will basically become something as boring and generic as “sneakers” – an inanimate object that neither offends nor amuses.

“Stand-up’s about to be about, like, sneakers,” he continued. “Like, ‘Hey, everyone like sneakers?’ You can’t talk about anything. You can’t. The second you open your mouth and have an opinion, you lose money today. And I don’t think that’s a safe place to live in.”

Even though some of his jokes might offend certain people, Davidson said they were never from a hateful place.