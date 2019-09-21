‘Snitch!’: CNN’s Phil Mudd Loses It Over Whistleblower Who Filed Complaint Over Trump Phone Call

CNN analyst Phil Mudd blasted an unidentified intelligence community official as a “snitch” Wednesday for reportedly filing a complaint against President Donald Trump over an alleged phone call with a foreign leader.

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Mudd, a former FBI and CIA official, responded to a report from The Washington Post about a mysterious whistleblower complaint that involved a call in which Trump made a “promise” to his foreign counterpart.

“Boy, I’m about ready to blow a gasket,” Mudd told Cuomo about the story.

“I am ticked off. This is completely inappropriate. The Congress should not be asking the intel guys to go snitch on the president,” he said later.

The intelligence community official filed a whistleblower complaint with the intelligence community inspector general on Aug. 12 after reportedly becoming concerned about Trump’s conversation with the foreign leader. The complaint was filed during a tumultuous time at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Dan Coats officially left ODNI as director of national intelligence on Aug. 15. His deputy, Sue Gordon, also tendered her resignation after learning that she would be passed over for the leadership spot.

Trump appointed intelligence community veteran Joseph Maguire to serve as acting director of ODNI. Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has accused Maguire of mishandling the whistleblower complaint by failing to provide it to Congress.

Schiff’s complaint has been that Maguire was required by law to provide the complaint to Congress because the inspector general had categorized it as being of “urgent” concern. The Democrat announced shortly before the Post story dropped that Maguire had agreed to meet with the Intelligence committee on Thursday.

But Mudd asserted that the whistleblower had no right to raise concerns about Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, saying that “the president can say what he wants to Putin. He can say what he wants to Kim Jong Un.”

“The president can say what he wants. It’s not the responsibility of the intel guys to go police the president and go snitch on him to the Congress. Ridiculous!”