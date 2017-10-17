Sniper Puts A Bullet Through The Head Of ISIS Leader Who Devastated US Ally

Two leaders affiliated with the Islamic State and its operations in the Philippines are finally dead.

Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon and Maute Group leader Omar Maute led an assault on Marawi in the Southern Philippines. The clash between Filipino forces and the Muslim militants who have sworn allegiance to ISIS has raged for months, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians and soldiers. The two leaders were killed in a military operation, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reported Monday.

Maute was reportedly shot in the head by a sniper while trying to cross the street during a firefight, General Eduardo Ano, Commander of the Philippines Armed Forces, revealed at a press conference. The bodies will be buried according to traditional Islamic rites. – READ MORE