Smuggling cartels fuel surge in border jumpers from terror-prone Bangladesh

The number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh jumping the border to sneak into the U.S. is on pace to double in the Laredo region of Texas, officials said Wednesday, in what is the latest worrying surge of migration from a country with terrorism dangers.

The illegal immigrants pay up to $27,000 to international smuggling organizations to ferry them from Asia into the western hemisphere, where they make their way up through Central America and Mexico to the U.S. border, where they’re led across the Rio Grande.

Another four Bangladeshis were nabbed in the Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector on Wednesday, bringing the total through a little more than six months of the fiscal year to 188. That’s already more than the 181 apprehended in all of fiscal year 2017. In 2016, the sector saw just one.

The increase is worrisome both because of the presence of Islamist terror networks in Bangladesh, and because the immigrants are being coached on what to say when caught at the border, depriving agents of good intelligence.

“It’s definitely a Transnational Criminal Organization that’s doing that networking,” said Scott Good, acting deputy chief patrol agent for the Laredo Sector, who said the TCO, as authorities refer to such syndicates, facilitates the entire trip from start to finish. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1