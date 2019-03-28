Smollett’s Attorney Now Suggests the Nigerian Brothers May Have Been Wearing Whiteface

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the alleged Chicago hate crime hoax. He claims, still, that he was attacked in January in the middle of the night by two men who not only yelled homophobic and racist things at him, but tied a rope around his neck. The men, he said in a police report, were wearing Make America Great Again hats and ski masks. In the weeks following his suspicious account, police obtained evidence that suggested the ambush was premeditated and that Smollett had paid his attackers to do it to gain publicity and advance his career. The attackers, a pair of Nigerian brothers, the Osundairo brothers, even reportedly knew Smollett – one worked as an extra on “Empire.” They finally fessed up to the authorities and admitted the actor had paid them to attack him. The whole affair left both the Chicago PD and Mayor Rahm Emanuel outraged.

That’s why they were fuming when prosecutors suddenly dropped all 16 felony charges against Smollett this week, citing, in part, his community service. In a press conference following the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office’s decision, Smollett said he did not lie. His attorneys maintain the same narrative, reminding skeptics that the attackers were disguised when they pulled off the attack. In an interview with “TODAY,” one of Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian, made a pretty bold suggestion: Perhaps the Osundairo brothers were also wearing whiteface.

