Smollet Claims He Suffered ‘Extreme Emotional Distress’ in Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit Against Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city of Chicago, saying he suffered “extreme emotional distress,” as a result of an investigation into claims he was assaulted by Trump supporters earlier this year.

Smollett’s lawsuit is a response to Chicago’s lawsuit against him, which seeks to recoup the $130,106 it spent on the investigation into his false claim that he was the victim of an attack fueled by racism and homophobia.

Additionally, he claims that the investigation caused him “humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress.”

His lawyers claim that the Chicago Police Department “disseminated false and misleading information about the investigation and the evidence to the media, painting a false picture of the incident and causing public disbelief.” – READ MORE