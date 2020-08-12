Smash Mouth frontman to ‘largely mask-less’ Sturgis crowd: ‘We’re being human once again. F*** that COVID s**t’ (VIDEO)

The rock band Smash Mouth headlined a concert series at the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on Sunday, despite criticism for agreeing to play to a crowd amid coronavirus concerns.

But frontman Steve Harwell expressed his views on the pandemic to his audience from the stage, stating plainly: ‘F*** that COVID s**t.”

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

In a video shared by local outlet KOTA-TV from venue The Buffalo Chip, Harwell can be heard saying, “Now we’re all here together tonight, and we’re being human once again. F*** that COVID s**t.”

USA Today reported that KOTA’s footage “showed the largely mask-less crowd cheering on Harwell’s anti-coronavirus remark as they gathered around the stage ignoring the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.” NBC News reported that Smash Mouth’s concert “drew widespread outrage,” pointing to Twitter comments. – READ MORE

