Smartphone apps are tracking and selling your location data, often without you realizing it

Smartphone apps are tracking and selling your location data faster than most people realize, the Wall Street Journal reported. Every time you open an app and authorize it to access your location, you risk having that information leaked or exploited.

Although location data is helpful for travel directions and weather reports, there is a downside to how the data is used — often unknowingly by smartphone users who are giving it away for free.

The information is often used for “location aware advertising,” those pesky ads that pop up when we’re driving near certain businesses. Dozens of companies track your location and send you ads based on this information.

But wait, it gets creepier.

Advertisers want “a complete record of where everyone in America spends their time, in order to chop those histories into market segments to sell to corporate advertisers,” The Wall Street Journal reported. – READ MORE

