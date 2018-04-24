View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment

Did ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack try to recruit Emma Watson for a sex cult?

Posted on by
Share:

One of the top stories this month has been “Smallville” actress Allison Mack’s alleged involvement with the New York-based sex cult called NXIVM.

The story was broken last June by Frank Parlato, who claims NXIVM kept female sex slaves in captivity via blackmail, violence and starvation.

But curious onlookers dug up a concerning tweet sent out by Mack in 2016 where she may have tried to recruit Emma Watson to join NXIVM during its heyday.

“@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” she tweeted. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Smallville’ Actress May Have Tried To Recruit Emma Watson To Sex Cult
‘Smallville’ Actress May Have Tried To Recruit Emma Watson To Sex Cult

One of the top stories this month has been "Smallville" actress Allison Mack's alleged involvement with the New York-based sex cult called NXIVM. The story was broken last June by Frank Parlato, who c

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: