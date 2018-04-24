Did ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack try to recruit Emma Watson for a sex cult?

One of the top stories this month has been “Smallville” actress Allison Mack’s alleged involvement with the New York-based sex cult called NXIVM.

The story was broken last June by Frank Parlato, who claims NXIVM kept female sex slaves in captivity via blackmail, violence and starvation.

But curious onlookers dug up a concerning tweet sent out by Mack in 2016 where she may have tried to recruit Emma Watson to join NXIVM during its heyday.

[email protected] I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

“@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” she tweeted. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.” – READ MORE

