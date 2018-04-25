‘Smallville’ actress accused of sex trafficking out on $5 million bail

Actress Allison Mack was released from jail on $5 million bail bond on Tuesday to await trial on charges of recruiting women to serve as sex slaves in what prosecutors called a secret society run by self-help guru Keith Raniere.

A U.S. magistrate judge released Mack, known for her role in WB Television’s “Smallville” series, after her parents agreed to put the family’s Los Alamitos, California, home up as collateral and Mack, 35, agreed to live with her parents under house arrest.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Mack with sex trafficking and conspiracy for recruiting women into a program within Raniere’s Albany, New York organization Nxivm, representing it as a female mentorship group. They said that Mack, who has pleaded not guilty, played a major role in the group.

Prosecutors and Mack’s lawyers said in a court filing that the two sides are engaged in plea negotiations. – READ MORE

