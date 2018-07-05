‘Slow news day?’ WaPo’s EXPLOSIVE July Fourth Trump scoop is nothing but a DUD

Well, that’s it. Donald Trump might as well call off that 2020 presidential run right now:

The Fourth of July White House concert used to be a sea of stars. For Trump, it’s a drought. https://t.co/689GdeyJAD — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2018

Seriously, though, WaPo. Who gives a crap? Certainly not Donald Trump. And if the state of the Democratic Party is any indication, the voters don’t care, either. – READ MORE

