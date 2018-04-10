SlimFast drops advertisements on Laura Ingraham’s show

SlimFast announced Tuesday that it is no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, more than a week after companies began cutting ties with the Fox News host.

“We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future,” the diet shake company tweeted. “We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully.”

We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future. We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully. — Slimfast (@SlimFast) April 10, 2018

SlimFast, the 21st company to drop its ads on the show, made its announcement a day after Ingraham’s first episode back from a planned vacation.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1