SlimFast drops advertisements on Laura Ingraham’s show
SlimFast announced Tuesday that it is no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, more than a week after companies began cutting ties with the Fox News host.
“We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future,” the diet shake company tweeted. “We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully.”
SlimFast, the 21st company to drop its ads on the show, made its announcement a day after Ingraham’s first episode back from a planned vacation.
