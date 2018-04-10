True Pundit

Politics Security

SlimFast drops advertisements on Laura Ingraham’s show

Posted on by
Share:

SlimFast announced Tuesday that it is no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, more than a week after companies began cutting ties with the Fox News host.

“We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future,” the diet shake company tweeted. “We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully.”

SlimFast, the 21st company to drop its ads on the show, made its announcement a day after Ingraham’s first episode back from a planned vacation.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

SlimFast drops advertisements on Laura Ingraham's show
SlimFast drops advertisements on Laura Ingraham's show

SlimFast announced Tuesday that it is no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham's show, more than a week after companies began cutting ties with the Fox News host.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: