‘Slew of Subpoenas’ Coming for State Department Officials, Nunes Warns

High-ranking State Department executives — those both current and former — will be “hauled into Congress” next week to “answer publicly” questions about the “salacious and unverified” anti-Trump Steele dossier, according to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in an appearance on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

“A week ago we sent a letter with a questionnaire to high-ranking former Obama and current Trump officials, asking them 10 questions about when they knew about the dossier, when they knew the dossier was used, when they knew the dossier was used to get a warrant to spy on an American — all questions that the public has a right to know and that the Congress definitely has a right to know,” said Nunes, who is chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“They have ’til Friday to respond to this questionnaire. And what’s alarming is, Laura, that the mainstream media — the Democratic-controlled mainstream media — is not reporting on this questionnaire,” Nunes continued. “So I guess they’ll be surprised when, you know, a week from today when we have to issue a slew of subpoenas if these people don’t answer.”

Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress last year that the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele contained “salacious and unverified” allegations about President Donald Trump’s personal activities and business connections in Russia.

Nunes told Ingraham that “what happens here in the Beltway” is that current and former State Department officials mostly read The Washington Post and The New York Times and watch CNN and MSNBC. They ignore conservative outlets and those outlets outside the mainstream. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *