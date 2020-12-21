‘Sleeping With A Chinese Spy’: Rand Paul Says Eric Swalwell ‘Ought To Just Resign From Congress’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) urged Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to resign from Congress on Wednesday after reports that he was involved in a longterm dalliance with an alleged Chinese spy.

“I think, to be careful and to cautious, he should actually resign from the intelligence committee,” Paul told Fox News host Sandra Smith, when asked whether Swalwell should step down from his position of authority that offers him unique access to classified information.

“If he’s not willing to do that, he should be removed from the intelligence committee,” Paul continued. “But I also think that — what hypocrisy! This is a guy who was hurling stones and accusations, all kinds of false accusations at President Trump. ‘Oh, he’s controlled by spies,’ and this and that. He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy.”

“I mean, my goodness, the hypocrisy! It’s appalling, and he really should be red-faced and ashamed of himself, and really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

WATCH:

“He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy.”@RandPaul says @ericswalwell “ought to just resign from Congress,” after his association with an alleged Chinese spy was revealed. pic.twitter.com/84bmxfmHsn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

Paul’s admonition follows a stern rebuke from 17 of Swalwell’s Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives, who likewise urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to remove Swalwell from the intelligence committee.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --