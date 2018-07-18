Sleeping Giants’ Anonymous Founder Unmasked; Top Ad Writer Behind Boycott Campaign Targeting Breitbart, Ingraham

The founder of Sleeping Giants, a left-wing activist group that has targeted right-wing voices with boycott campaigns, has managed to keep his identity a secret, even as his own group has become a major political player among liberals. Until now.

Sleeping Giants was founded by Matt Rivitz, an award-winning ad copywriter based in San Francisco, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation has found.

Following this article’s publication, Rivitz confirmed that he founded Sleeping Giants.

The group’s original stated goal was to cripple Breitbart, the pro-Trump website whose former chairman, Steve Bannon, worked in the White House as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist

To accomplish that goal, Sleeping Giants has waged an intense campaign to pressure Breitbart’s advertisers into pulling their ads from the website. It’s worked pretty much as designed.

Breitbart lost 90 percent of its advertisers over the span of two months in 2017. Sleeping Giants has both maintained its pressure on Breitbart’s remaining advertisers and expanded its focus. – READ MORE

New York — Breitbart News And “the Russians” Worked Overtime With “screaming Headlines” To Attack Hillary Clinton Over Concerns About The Former Presidential Candidate’s Health, According To James Clapper, Who Served As Director Of National Intelligence Under The Obama Administration.

Clapper addressed Clinton’s infamous collapse at the 9/11 memorial ceremony on September 11, 2016. A video surfaced of Clinton appearing to stumble off a curb and then being lifted off her feet and loaded into a van by her Secret Service detail.

Apparently minimizing legitimate concerns about Clinton’s health, Clapper wrote that “the Russians — and every other troll on the internet — dissected the video as if it were as momentous as the Zapruder film of President Kennedy’s assassination, and refused to accept the campaign’s statement a few hours later that she was ‘severely dehydrated.’”

The Russians and Breitbart filled the gap with screaming headlines — Why has the Clinton campaign been silent for hours? When Clinton did reappear later that day, they claimed that she was actually in a coma, and the person appearing in public was a body double. – READ MORE

