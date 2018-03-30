CITIZEN ARREST: YOU Can Slap the Cuffs on Andrew McCabe — Help Us Ship Sets of Handcuffs to the FBI & Congress In His Honor

You Can Slap the Cuffs on Andy!

And send a message to the FBI and Congress that liars and crooks belong in prison, not in the FBI.

The actual cuffs above

RT and Share!

We will ship pairs of handcuffs to the FBI and Congress to help drive this message home.

-Your contribution is anonymous and goes toward purchasing numerous sets of handcuffs

-We purchase the handcuff sets (foam regular-sized replicas to help keep shipping costs low and they actually stretch too, just like the truth at the FBI)

-We ensure delivery to FBI, Congress, maybe even our pal Andy too. We’ll post videos etc of the cuffs en-route to their new home — Washington, D.C.

-Simple

FBI and Congress need to wake up. A response is required by law-abiding Patriots.

Fired FBI boss Andrew McCabe has raised over $500,000 from Liberal elites and twits on GoFundMe for his “legal defense fund.”

More public cash for a guy who was paid by public monies for over two decades. And lives in a $800K house. And drives a Porsche. And reportedly owns a vacation home. Some ‘meager’ career, working for the FBI. While many agents pinch pennies, McCabe is a multi-millionaire … now with a tin cup in his hand.

Now you can slap the cuffs on Andy.

$1 = 1 pair of rubber handcuffs (minimum of $5 — But Order AS MANY As You Like)

