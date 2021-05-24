‘Slap In The Face’: Chicago Cops Vote ‘No-Confidence’ In Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Chief David Brown

Chicago’s rank-and-file police officers issued a vote of “no-confidence” against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her chosen head of the city’s police force, David Brown.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the city’s largest police union, voted Wednesday against Lightfoot, Brown, and Brown’s first deputy, Eric Carter. The FOP said the vote was unanimous among the 150-200 officers who showed up to the meeting, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The vote comes as the FOP continues to hold out against Lightfoot’s administration amid disagreements over the union’s next collective bargaining agreement. The FOP has gone without a collective bargaining agreement for the past three years.

The FOP says that the “no-confidence” vote, which is symbolic with no official ramification, is a rebuke of recent orders by the administration curtailing officers’ days off and increasing their shifts from 8 ½ hours to 12 hours.

Lightfoot also canceled the Chicago Police Department’s annual St. Jude Memorial March for fallen officers over COVID-19, according to the Tribune.- READ MORE

