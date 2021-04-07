Slain Officer Will Lie In Honor In The Capitol Rotunda

The police officer killed during an attack at the Capitol Friday will lie in honor in the Capitol’s Rotunda on April 13, according to a statement.

William “Billy” Evans died on April 2 after Noah Green rammed his car into a Capitol checkpoint, killing Evans and injuring another officer, the Associated Press reported. Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York announced in a joint statement Tuesday that Evans will lie in honor for his heroism.

“It is now the great and solemn privilege of the House of Representatives and the Senate to convey the appreciation and the sadness of the Congress and Country for the heroic sacrifice of Officer Evans with a lying in honor ceremony in the U.S. Capitol,” they said in the statement.

The lawmakers said Evans is a “martyr” for protecting the Capitol and that Congress and the whole country would join in mourning his death.

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy.”

In giving his life to protect our Capitol & our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. It is the solemn privilege of the House & Senate to convey the appreciation for his heroic sacrifice with a lying-in-honor ceremony in the US Capitol. https://t.co/lcSvWsY7Fd — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 6, 2021

Pelosi and Schumer said they hope the tribute will comfort Evans’ family and the U.S. Capitol Police force.

“It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time,” the statement said.

A tribute ceremony will be held at the East Front of the Capitol April 13 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Congressional tribute, according to the statement. A viewing period and a ceremonial departure of Evans’ body will follow in the afternoon.

Evans will be the second Capitol police officer to lie in honor at the Capitol this year after Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot on January 6, The Hill reported. Evans will be the sixth person in U.S. history to be honored at the Rotunda.