‘Sketchy’ drawing of theft suspect not released ‘in jest,’ cops say

A simple sketch of a suspected thief in Pennsylvania drawn by a witness to the crime has been mercilessly mocked on social media, with users comparing the elementary image to everything from one Facebook user’s roommate to singer Jason Mraz.

Lancaster Online first reported on the Lancaster Police’s posting of the sketch Tuesday as the cops asked for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of stealing cash from a vendor Jan. 30 at Central Market.

The cartoon likeness, drawn by a witness, shows a face with dots for eyes, a line for a nose, and squiggles for hair and a hat. Police said the suspect was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and between 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect was also believed to be Asian or South American. Police said the suspect had black hair and wide cheekbones.

“We released all of those details together in our police log in the hope that someone recognizes the suspect,” officials said, according to Lancaster Online. “This was not done in jest.”- READ MORE

