Sixth Texas Dem comes down with COVID-19 and is isolating: report

A sixth Texas Democrat who fled the state over a GOP voting bill has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating, according to a report Monday.

The Dallas Morning News, citing a Texas House representative, reported on the diagnosis. The Texas House Democrats did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

NBC News reported that the Texas Democrats released a statement on Monday that said there will be no more daily updates on new cases.

“We’re focusing on our daily testing, following and going beyond CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible. We’re just not going to release daily counts,” a spokeswoman told the network.

More than 50 Texas lawmakers arrived in Washington last week after leaving their home state on a private charter flight. They received criticism from Republicans and others after a photo showed them maskless on the plane, though federal pandemic guidelines don’t require masks to be worn on private aircraft.- READ MORE

