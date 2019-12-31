Six-Time Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Colorado Grandmother

A six-time deported illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly killing a 51-year-old Colorado grandmother after being released from local law enforcement custody.

Juan Sanchez, a Mexican illegal alien who has already been deported from the United States six times over the last decade, was arrested last week and charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident after he allegedly hit and killed Annette Conquering Bear, a grandmother, while she was walking home from Walgreens, 9 News reported.

Sanchez, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed, was deported from the U.S. twice in 2002, three times in 2008, and in 2012. Sometime after his last deportation, he illegally re-entered the U.S. for the seventh time.

“Sanchez is an ICE enforcement priority,” ICE officials said in a statement. – READ MORE