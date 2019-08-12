Six Shot in Less than Two Hours in Gun-Controlled Baltimore

Six people were shot in less than two hours late Friday night to early Saturday morning in heavily gun-controlled Baltimore, Maryland.

WBALTV reports that the first of the shooting incidents occurred around 11:18 p.m. Friday and the last occurred around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The 11:18 p.m. incident resulted in a 34-year-old being shot, and the 1:00 a.m. incident resulted in a 37-year-old man being shot.

At 11:43 p.m., three people–a 31-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy–were all shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, a 32-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds around midnight.