Six Shootings in South Bend After Buttigieg Town Hall

Only hours after Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosted a contentious town hall addressing police violence toward the black community, six shootings occurred in South Bend, Ind.

One person was killed and 10 were injured after a shooter opened fire at Kelly’s Pub, in the night’s most deadly event. The shooting occurred very early Sunday morning, ABC 57 reported.

“We were just sitting on the couch and all of a sudden we heard 10 to 15 gunshots at first we didn’t quite know what it was, but it became obvious pretty quickly that it was gunshots,” a witness told ABC 57. “So we kind of like just got down for a second and made sure everything was alright, but we took a peek out the window after everything settled down and saw people starting to run and some screaming.”

In another incident, a man was seen walking through a neighborhood and targeting police officers. Witnesses told ABC 57 that the shooting began after a party got out of control and police showed up to shut it down. – READ MORE