Six Ohio Residents Plead Guilty to $8.5 Million Food Stamp Fraud

Six Ohio residents are accused of carrying out an $8.5 million food stamp fraud scheme, according to prosecutors.

Of the seven people accused of running a food stamp fraud scheme through a local food delivery business, six of them pled guilty while one pled not guilty.

The owner of the business, Kaitlin Koher, 32, of Jackson Township, pled not guilty and will be due back in court later in July, the Canton Repository reported.

Court documents state that the business, Ohio Direct Distributors, conducted an $8.5 million food stamp fraud scheme using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits between August 2011 and September 2017.

The documents state that up to 93 percent of the company’s transactions could be considered fraudulent. – READ MORE