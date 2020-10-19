SIX MONTHS TOO LATE: Trump calls Dr Fauci ‘an IDIOT’ and says people are tired of his COVID Schtick

DONALD Trump called Dr Fauci “an idiot” and said that people are “tired of hearing about Covid.”

The president made the comments during a call with his campaign staff on Monday morning.

“People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…” Trump said.

Despite slamming the coronavirus expert, the president went on to say “Fauci is a nice guy” before saying “he’s been here for 500 years.”

During the call, Trump also insisted that if he had listened to Fauci’s advice there would be “700,000, 800,000 deaths.”

America has suffered at least 220,000 deaths to the coronavirus.

Trump also called Fauci a “disaster,” who is a “bomb” when he goes on TV, but a “bigger bomb if you fire him.”

The president and the doctor have appeared to be feuding in recent weeks since Trump was diagnosed with Covid.

On Saturday, Fauci revealed that he was “absolutely not surprised” by the diagnosis.

Fauci said “oh my goodness,” when he saw the lack of masks and social distancing during a “superspreader event” at the White House. READ MORE:

