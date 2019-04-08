Six injured in Wilmington shooting at 10th and Pine streets, police say

Six people were injured in a shooting at East 10th and North Pine streets in Wilmington on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:10 p.m, police said. The victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Tiffany Brown was sitting on a West 10th Street stoop when she heard at least seven gunshots around the corner on North Pine Street.

“Everybody heard the shots. It was like pop, pop, pop,” she said.

She saw young men scatter, running away down the streets.

“They were all just boys,” Brown said.

She saw some of the victims go into the market at the intersection.

Brown called 911, and police arrived quickly.

