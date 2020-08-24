Six Arrested For Protesting In Chicago Mayor’s Neighborhood

Thousands of people have been arrested for allegedly peaceful protests in Chicago.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned these allegedly peaceful protests from coming into her neighborhood, claiming she had received threats and that she had “a right to make sure that my home is secure.” Other Chicago residents don’t seem to have that right, however.

Six people were arrested in Lightfoot’s Logan Square block for failing to disperse after police asked them. The protesters were arrested for “misdemeanor residential picketing,” WGN9 reported. None of the six arrested were actual Chicago or even Illinois residents; three were from various cities in New York, one was from Pennsylvania, another from Arkansas, and the sixth was from Seattle.

Police told WGN9 they had given the protesters a verbal warning that was ignored, leading to their arrests.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Chicago Police Department banned protesters from the Logan Square block – where Mayor Lightfoot lives. – READ MORE

