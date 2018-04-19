View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Situation Involving Fresno State Professor Who Attacked Barbara Bush Gets Significantly Worse

Posted on by
Share:

Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar Is Facing Criticism From By Both Sides Of The Political Spectrum After She Risked Clogging A Mental Health Crisis Hotline By Tweeting Its Phone Number Out Claiming It Was Her Own.

Jarrar, who is currently dealing with a backlash over a series of tweets she made that celebrated the former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death, faced criticism on Wednesday after she decided to tweet out the number for a mental crisis hotline as a prank.

After one Twitter user published an image featuring Jarrar’s office email and phone number, Jarrar responded by providing what she claimed was her actual phone number.

“If you really wanna reach me, here’s my number ok?” she tweeted. (The tweet has been archived here.)

However, the phone number she provided actually belongs to the Arizona State University’s dedicated mental health crisis line.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bush-Hating Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar Risks Clogging Mental Health Crisis Hotline with Twitter Prank | Breitbart
Bush-Hating Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar Risks Clogging Mental Health Crisis Hotline with Twitter Prank | Breitbart

Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar is facing criticism from by both sides of the political spectrum after she risked clogging a mental health crisis hotline by tweeting its phone number out claiming it was her own.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: