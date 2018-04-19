Politics
Situation Involving Fresno State Professor Who Attacked Barbara Bush Gets Significantly Worse
Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar Is Facing Criticism From By Both Sides Of The Political Spectrum After She Risked Clogging A Mental Health Crisis Hotline By Tweeting Its Phone Number Out Claiming It Was Her Own.
Jarrar, who is currently dealing with a backlash over a series of tweets she made that celebrated the former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death, faced criticism on Wednesday after she decided to tweet out the number for a mental crisis hotline as a prank.
After one Twitter user published an image featuring Jarrar’s office email and phone number, Jarrar responded by providing what she claimed was her actual phone number.
“If you really wanna reach me, here’s my number ok?” she tweeted. (The tweet has been archived here.)
Your freedom of speech does not entitle you to have all these people spam an actual mental health crisis line. Please stop.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 18, 2018
However, the phone number she provided actually belongs to the Arizona State University’s dedicated mental health crisis line.- READ MORE
