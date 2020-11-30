Single Mom In Tiny Minnesota Town Plans To Defy State Order, Open Bar On Friday

In a tiny town in Minnesota, a single black mom who owns a small bar that provides entertainment plans to open her business on Friday, defying the state’s order that closes all bars and restaurants indefinitely, and she’s prepared to pay a fine and face possible jail time.

Larvita McFarquhar owns Havens Garden in Lynd, Minnesota, a town of 448 people. On November 19, she posted a video on Facebook which was captioned, “Live Music and Food next Friday Night! Come have fun with the Great Tommy Rex or sing your own tunes during Open Mic! November 27 2020, 9pm-11pm Lynd MN.” The video features her saying, “Hi! I’m here at Havens Garden asking everyone to join us November 27 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Open Mic Night. Come down and have a good time here at Havens Garden in Lynd, Minnesota.”

As John Hinderaker of Powerline reports, that announcement prompted the state to threaten her. Alpha News reported that after she posted the video, a deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office asked McFarquhar if she was aware that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) had issued a new order forcing all bars and restaurants to be closed and warned her of the consequences if she defied the order.

McFarquhar told Alpha News, “I said, ‘Yes, I’m aware, but are you aware that the governor’s mandate is not a law? The governor does not pass laws and you are supposed to uphold the Constitution. You don’t work for the governor; you work for us.’”

She added that the sheriff’s office had contacted the disc jockey scheduled to host the event and said he would be arrested if he performed.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --