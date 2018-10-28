Single fingerprint, misspellings pointed FBI to mail bombs suspect

A single fingerprint and several misspelled words were among some of the clues that pointed the FBI to a Florida man who was charged Friday with mailing homemade bombs to prominent Democrats, The Washington Post reported.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a press conference following Sayoc’s arrest that investigators were able to find a fingerprint on the envelope of a bomb sent to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

The fingerprint marked a breakthrough for investigators, who were able to gather Sayoc’s cellphone records and track his surveillance in Florida, an official told The Post.

A number of posts supporting Trump and others critical of the media and Democrats also helped lead investigators to Sayoc.

Investigators were able to connect the more than one dozen packages because some contained the same misspellings, the Post reported. According to the criminal complaint against Sayoc, some of the packages included the same misspellings found on Sayoc’s social media postings. – READ MORE