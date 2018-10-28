    True Pundit

    Singer Sinéad O’Connor Becomes A Muslim: ‘All Scripture Study Leads To Islam’

    Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has announced her conversion to Islam, calling it the “natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey.”

    “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey,” she wrote via Twitter last Friday.

    O’Connor, best known for her ’90s version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” and ripping up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live (SNL), added that “all scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.”

    The 51-year-old also announced a name change with the conversion: Shuhada’.

    According to the BBC, this is at least the second time O’Connor has changed her name. Last year, she legally opted for Magda Davitt as her new name.- READ MORE

