Singer Macy Gray argues US needs a ‘new flag’ to replace ‘tattered, dated, divisive’ Old Glory

The American flag is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect” and needs to be updated, singer Macy Gray argued this week in an op-ed written for Juneteenth.

But the piece, published Thursday by MarketWatch, received a quick rebuke from a few prominent conservatives.

The five-time Grammy nominee’s article appeared the same day President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the 1860s.

She argued that Old Glory has “replaced” the Confederate flag, implying it is a symbol of racism.

“It no longer represents ALL of us,” Gray wrote. “It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

She went on to say a new flag should have 52 stars, with the new pair representing Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

