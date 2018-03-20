Singer Katy Perry continues legal battle for convent property, even after a nun died in court

Sister Rita Callanan called the Convent of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary her home — and she thought she would stay there until her last days, the Daily Mail reported.

Instead, the 80-year-old nun struggles with ill health and breast cancer and is now flat broke over a legal battle involving pop singer Katy Perry, who purchased the convent.

In a convoluted legal case, Jose Gomez, who heads the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, sold the property to Perry in 2015, according to published reports.

But Callanan and her late fellow nun, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, believed they held the deed to the property and had the right to sell it. Holzman collapsed and died in the courtroom last week while the case was being heard. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1