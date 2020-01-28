Singer Joy Villa Shows up at the Grammy Awards in a ‘Trump 2020’ Dress: ‘Impeached and Re-Elected’

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa is voicing her support for “HOLLYWOOD CONSERVATIVE POWER” as she showed up to the Grammy Awards in a dress that expresses support of President Donald Trump.

Sharing that she “holds dear” to her heart “American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion,” Villa wrote on Instagram, “Thank God for !”

The singer and political activist continued, “The first president in USA history to be impeached and re-elected by us, the American people!”

HOLLYWOOD CONSERVATIVE POWER! Brought to you by myself and my collaborators @viral_pac and #AmericaAgainstHollywood! pic.twitter.com/I9DvhnEhNc — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020

Using the opportunity to share her support of the president, Villa took off a cover on the red carpet to show off a bright colored red dress that reads “Trump 2020” on the front and “Impeached & re-elected” on the back. She also held a small purse with the traditional symbol of the Republican Party, an elephant. – READ MORE