After a Silence on Twitter, Trump Drops Bomb on “Sloppy Steve” Bannon with Vicious Late-Night Take Down

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

President Donald Trump was not going to stay quiet for long.

That is bad news for Steve Bannon.

President Trump has proven the undisputed political king of making up vicious nicknames for opponents.

Add Bannon to the list. He may forever be known as “Sloppy Steve.”

Another good one. Gotta give the president props.

I have a feeling #SloppySteve is going to go big. Branding gold. https://t.co/rFFu9tKNuc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 5, 2018