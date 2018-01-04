True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

After a Silence on Twitter, Trump Drops Bomb on “Sloppy Steve” Bannon with Vicious Late-Night Take Down

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump was not going to stay quiet for long.

That is bad news for Steve Bannon.

President Trump has proven the undisputed political king of making up vicious nicknames for opponents.

Add Bannon to the list. He may forever be known as “Sloppy Steve.”

Another good one. Gotta give the president props.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: