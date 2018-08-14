Signs grow that Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone

Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be narrowing his focus on Roger Stone in his investigation into Russian interference in the election, prompting widespread speculation that the longtime adviser to President Trump is likely a target in the probe.

Stone has long been subject to public scrutiny as a result of his connections to WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0, the hacking persona that Mueller’s team now alleges was a front for Russian intelligence officers.

The focus on Stone has seemed to intensify in recent weeks, as Mueller has sought testimony from a growing number of individuals linked to him.

Most telling, perhaps, is the fact that Roger Stone himself has not yet been called to interview with Mueller or testify before the grand jury.