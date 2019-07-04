Significant earthquake rattles California, USGS says

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southern California and Nevada on Thursday morning.

The quake occurred about 7 miles outside Searless Valley, located about 130 miles east of Bakersfield and about 200 miles west of the Nevada border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CALIFORNIA DESERT TOWN AIMS TO BE ‘SANCTUARY CITY’ FOR GUN OWNERS

Swarms of smaller quakes occurred immediately after the 6.4 magnitude tremblor struck the region. Several people took to Twitter to report that the felt the shaking. However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quakes.

A 6.4 earthquake occurred near Searless Valley, Calif., according to the USGS. (USGS)

The Los Angeles Fire Department asked resident not to call 911 over the earthquake but only to report injuries or damage. Fire officials said they were in earthquake mode as a result of the tremblors. – READ MORE