SICK: Peter Fonda tweets he wants to ‘rip Barron Trump from his mother’ and put him in a ‘cage with pedophiles’

Actor Peter Fonda took to Twitter Wednesday to ask a mob of people to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.” He also called for violence against Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and called White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a “c—.”

A rep for Fonda told Fox News it was “not possible” to get a comment from the actor as he is too busy doing press for his new film, “Boundaries.”

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda, didn’t stop with his tweet about President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron.

“See if mother [Melania Trump] will will [sic] stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to,” Fonda tweeted. “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. F—.” – READ MORE

