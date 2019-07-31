Sick pervert Jeffrey Epstein ‘sent red roses to underage victim’s school desk’

Prince Andrew’s paedophile ex pal Jeffrey Epstein sent one of his underage victims a dozen red roses while she was at her school desk, police documents have revealed.

The sick pervert, 66, had a member of his staff order the flowers as well as arranging her a hire car so she could drive to his Florida mansion to be abused.

Alfredo Rodriguez, who worked as a butler and chauffeur and managed Epstein’s Palm Beach residence, told detectives he was like a “human ATM machine” and had been told to maintain a minimum balance of $2,000 (£1,650) cash at all times to pay the girls.

“On one occasion Epstein ordered Rodriguez to go to the Dollar rent a car and rent a car for the same girl he brought roses to so that she could drive herself to Epstein’s house without incident.”

Rodriguez told police routinely wiped down Epstein’s sex toys following the visits, according to the police report.

He said he provided iPods, jewellery and other gifts to the girls.