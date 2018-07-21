SICK. #NeverTrump Pundit Attacks Trump Campaign Staffer’s Toddler Daughters With Rape Fantasy

Never Trump pundit and USA Today columnist, Cheri Jacobus went on a tirade against Trump’s former aide Michael Caputo Wednesday and suggested his toddler daughters be sent to convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein to be raped for money.

Jacobus lost it and brought his young daughters into the fight, suggesting they be raped by sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Jacobus tweeted: “are your daughters ugly like you?” Or can Trump use them at the Epstein parties so they can survive when you’re broke, bitter, along (sic) and in prison for treason?”

.@usatodayopinion I’m sure it’s totally normal for one of your columnists to Tweet suggesting the rape of toddler girls. Right? pic.twitter.com/dmTRN6yLbI — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) July 19, 2018

Jacobus continued the grotesque attack on Caputo by suggesting if his toddler daughters gain too much weight, they may not be desirable to sex traffickers and pedophiles. – READ MORE

