SICK: In Private, Hillary Would Always Say That Trump Supporters Were ‘Deplorable’ During The Campaign

The Daily Beast reports that a new book about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign from New York Times reporter Amy Chozick states that Clinton joked about Trump supporters being deplorable many times with her rich friends.

“Hillary always broke down Trump supporters into three baskets,” Chozick said, saying that one third of them were deplorable racists and sexists.

Chozick states, “The Deplorables always got a laugh, over living-room chats in the Hamptons, at dinner parties under the stars on Martha’s Vineyard, over passed hors d’oeuvres in Beverly Hills, and during sunset cocktails in Silicon Valley.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1