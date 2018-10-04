SICK: CBS Brings on Bill Clinton’s Daughter to Discuss Kavanaugh Abuse Claims (VIDEO)

Who better than Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of accused rapist Bill Clinton, to talk about the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh? In an interview, CBS This Morning co-hosts on Wednesday NEVER mentioned the awkwardness of talking to Chelsea about a powerful man abusing women.

Awkwardly avoiding individuals like Juanita Broaddrick, Gennifer Flowers and others, Gayle King instead asked about different claims of assault: “What did you think during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings? I was dying to know when we were sitting there and we were all there covering it and the Clinton name came up in his opening statement.”

Referencing her father, the man credibly accused of rape, unwanted sexual touching and harassment, King sympathized,“Did you call your mom or your dad and say, ‘Can you believe he just mentioned my name?’” Highlighting Hillary Clinton, who worked to dismiss the multiple accusers of her husband, the co-host parroted, “Your mom said the performance and behavior [of Kavanaugh] was quite out of bounds and clearly she had some issues with it.”- READ MORE

On Tuesday night, a tweet published by actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano gushing over alleged rapist and former President Bill Clinton resurfaced online.

“Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love,” Milano posted in 2012.

Broaddick was widely ignored or ridiculed by Democrats and their counterparts in the mainstream media at the time she came forward with her allegation.

“Could you give us an update on this tweet [Alyssa Milano] REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bulls***?” inquired Broaddrick on Twitter.

Milano, unsurprisingly, has yet to respond to Broaddrick directly or address the pro-Clinton tweet.- READ MORE