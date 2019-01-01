Shutdown Showdown: Donald Trump Calls Southern Border an ‘Open Wound’ for ‘Our Country’

President Donald Trump Demanded Again On Monday That Democrats Fund Border Security.

“Our Southern Border has long been an ‘Open Wound,’ where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The president commented on the issue as the partial government shutdown entered its tenth day.

Trump remained in Washington, DC, for the entire Christmas holiday, except a brief visit to the troops overseas in Iraq and Germany, and did not golf.- READ MORE