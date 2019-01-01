 

Shutdown Showdown: Donald Trump Calls Southern Border an ‘Open Wound’ for ‘Our Country’

President Donald Trump Demanded Again On Monday That Democrats Fund Border Security.

“Our Southern Border has long been an ‘Open Wound,’ where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented on the issue as the partial government shutdown entered its tenth day.

Trump remained in Washington, DC, for the entire Christmas holiday, except a brief visit to the troops overseas in Iraq and Germany, and did not golf.- READ MORE

 

