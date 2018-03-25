SHOWDOWN: Kyle Kashuv Challenges David Hogg To Debate

On Saturday, Kyle Kashuv, a conservative student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, challenged David Hogg, a far-left student from the school, to a debate over the subject of gun control.

Hey @davidhogg111 you seem really fired up about gun control Lets debate, one Parkland student to another I’m in DC right now — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

Kashuv tweeted: “Hey @davidhogg111 you seem really fired up about gun control. Lets debate, one Parkland student to another. I’m in DC right now.” – READ MORE

