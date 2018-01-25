SHOWBOATS: Democrat Mayors Boycott Meeting With Trump Because DOJ Threatened Sanctuary Cities

Some Democrat mayors decided to showboat on Wednesday, boycotting a meeting with President Trump because the Justice Department has threatened sanctuary cities, asserting that they will be denied public safety grant money if they don’t cough up documents proving they aren’t withholding information about the citizenship or immigration status of people in custody.

The stunt from the mayors was prompted by letters from Justice Department officials that warned subpoenas would be sent if the cities did not hand over the documents. The letters were simply confirmation that the Trump Administration is serious about its threat to deny the grant money to cities that are defying a federal law that requires them to share the appropriate information with the federal government.

Trump slammed the boycotting mayors, saying they put the needs of “criminal illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans.”

Some of the grandstanding mayors responded as follows: New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the conference president, stated, “The Trump administration’s decision to threaten mayors and demonize immigrants yet again — and use cities as political props in the process — has made this meeting untenable. … The U.S. Conference of Mayors is proud to be a bipartisan organization. But an attack on mayors who lead welcoming cities is an attack on everyone in our conference.” – READ MORE



President Donald Trump announced plans for a $1.7 trillion infrastructure investment plan on Wednesday.

“We’re also working to rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure by stimulating a $1 trillion dollar investment, and that will actually probably end up being $1.7 trillion dollars,” he said.

The president revealed the price-tag during a meeting with about a hundred mayors of cities inside the United States. He plans to introduce the plan at his State of the Union address with further details afterward.

“Oh, you like that?” Trump asked as the mayors applauded wildly and cheered. “I can tell we have mayors in the room … only mayors could be that excited.”

He said that he wanted all of the projects funded by his plan to be “on time and under budget.” – READ MORE